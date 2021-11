R2bees drops ‘Back 2 Basics’ which is the group’s 5th studio album.

The 15-track album features Stonebwoy, King Promise, Darkovibes, Mr. Eazi, Wizkid, Joeboy, and Gyakie.

Among the songs on the album include ‘Pressure’, Alhaji’, ‘Need Your Love’, ‘Formation’, and ‘Another One’.

Stream or download ‘Back 2 Basics’ album by R2bees below:



