Man turns Mumu after Seeing Big Bortos of this South African Model – SEE PHOTOS

South African model Segos Pumpkin continues to turn heads wherever she steps.

She was recently in Ghana for the Tropical Fiesta event which was characterized by exciting activities like clubbing, pool party, and music performances.

Segos Pumpkin, real name Resego Tshabadira caught all the attention when she was in the club, on one of the four (4) nights.

In respect to this, a photo of man that netizens believe is stirring at her big bortos has gone viral.

In the still image available to PlugTimes, the South Africa MC/host however, stayed focus on what she’s about and didn’t even realised what was at hand.

Check her out:

