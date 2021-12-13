Man turns Mumu after Seeing Big Bortos of this South African Model – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com December 13, 2021

South African model Segos Pumpkin continues to turn heads wherever she steps.

She was recently in Ghana for the Tropical Fiesta event which was characterized by exciting activities like clubbing, pool party, and music performances.

Segos Pumpkin, real name Resego Tshabadira caught all the attention when she was in the club, on one of the four (4) nights.

In respect to this, a photo of man that netizens believe is stirring at her big bortos has gone viral.

SEE NARHKIE! 7 Photos of the Ghanaian Model Turning Heads on Social Media

In the still image available to PlugTimes, the South Africa MC/host however, stayed focus on what she’s about and didn’t even realised what was at hand.

Check her out:

Segos Pumpkin bbw body skin dance

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

