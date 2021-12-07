Shatta Wale, Medikal, Others Reappear in Court Today

Shatta Wale and Medikal are to reappear in court today [Tuesday], December 7, 2021.

Three (3) others Nana Dope known privately as Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Eric Vanetor a.k.a. Gangee, and Deportee will also make appearance.

This follows an adjournment of their case by the Accra Circuit Court on 9th November, 2021.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall music Shatta Wale and the three (3) accomplices are arraigned before the court for their “alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”

Rapper Medikal is also appearing in court again for allegedly brandishing gun on social media.

Background

In the evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, reports about Shatta Wale surviving gunshots went viral on social media.

His PA Nana Dope revealed on social media that the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician has been rushed to an Emergency Ward [hospital name withheld] after attack from unknown gunmen.

Police mounted investigations into this — all efforts to find Shatta Wale initially proved futile.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested and later in the day, he turned himself in.

On October 21, 2021, the Shatta Movement boss makes first appearance in court, together with his accomplices.

Medikal who was at the hearing was arrested for brandishing gun and he case was also heard.

The five (5) were remanded at the Ankaful Prison in Cape Coast.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, they reappeared the court and the case was readjourned.

