Abena Korkor shows Big Girls Rock Bikini Better amid New Allegations – PHOTOS

Serving perfect bikini goals may seem a daunting venture among many plus-size women who wish to flaunt their figure.

However, for Ghanaian social and mental activist Nana Abena Korkor Addo, it has always been an effortless moment of making bold statements.

The Founder of Psychosocial Africa, shares latest bikini photos and she stuns in it so well.

Abena Korkor rocks a two-piece bikini created with some cool colours just perfect for all bikini-occasions.

She flaunts her floral tattoo which slaps the left th!gh of her radiant melanin skin.

These images are accompanied by a message which urges plus-size women to love their body. She writes:

Love 💕 your body no matter !

I know how many times I have struggled to achieve “the ideal body size”

I waist train , wear my body shapers once in a while but damn ! I am in love with this body.

Learn to love your body even if you want change anything about it.”

Check the photos of Abena Korkor Addo which proves that plus-size women stuns better in bikini:

