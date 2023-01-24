Side-chic Deborah Seyram Sues Sugar Daddy CFO Mr Nimako of First Atlantic Bank Ghana

Deborah Seyram Adablah has sued her sugar daddy Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako who is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank in Ghana.

The Labadi resident also sued the Bank where she formerly worked as a National Service Person over a “parlor relationship” within the establishment.

In a writ of summon from an Accra high Court sighted by PlugTimes.com, Miss Seyram Adablah who is the plaintiff states that she went into an agreement with the defendant, however, he refused to fully fulfil his part.

That the plaintiff should forfeit the job application even if the bank agrees to employ her and colleague National Service Persons on contractual basis.

In place of this, the plaintiff added that Mr Nimako promised her a monthly stipend of GHc3,000.00, 2-bedroom rented house at GHc1,500.00 a month for 3-years, a car, among others.

According to Seyram, Mr Nimako however, paid only a year for her rented space, later on got to know that the Honda Civic car the latter purchased for GHc120,000.00 was rather registered in his own name.

She added that her monthly stipend was also not coming, and she was at the verge of being ejected by her landlord.

However, all efforts to get the Deacon of the First Baptist Church in Tema to fulfil his part of promises made in the agreement proved futile.

This resulted in a move to seek legal redress.

Read the full statement of claim below:

