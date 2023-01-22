BBTitans: Fans tag Khosi as Main Character of Big Brother Titans

Big Brother Titans housemate Khosi has been identified by viewers as the main character of the show.

This barely a week after exhibiting exemplary qualities through entertainment, and information on the popular reality TV show.

Real name Makhosazane Twala, Khosi is one of the South African housemates and she is 25-years-old.

The BBTitans housemate wears a very beautiful smile and she is one of the few who does not sound like faking anything – she is genuine.

Meanwhile, there is some degree of friction between her and Nigeria’s Yemi after she refused to dance with the latter when he asked during the party last night.

Source: PlugTimes.com