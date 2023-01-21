Jeremy Renner reveals Breaking Over 30 Bones in Snow Plowing Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has returned home following a snow plowing accident on new year’s day that nearly saw him lose his life.

He reveals that he had over thirty (30) broken bones, however, he did not add which bones exactly.

A very optimistic Renner, 51, has sent message of love and appreciation to family, friends, and fans for their thoughtfulness during the severity of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Actor Na Chul Dies at Age 36

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he shared on social media.

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 he updated his loved ones on his condition from his hospital bed.

Prior to the accident, ‘The Avengers’ star shared a post about severe snow storm in the area around Lake Tahoe, a known skiing destination.

In December 2022, he shared a photo of his car buried under snow on social media with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

Source: PlugTimes.com