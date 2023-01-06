Kanye West to Perform at Black Star Line Festival in Ghana – REPORTS

Kanye West has reportedly been billed to perform at the Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana this weekend.

Hosted by rappers Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, the festival is the first of its kind and will have a number of local and international acts on.

These reports on Kanye West was first rumored by OAP Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkor affectionately called NYDJ.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” he tweeted on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Yaa Jackson Welcomes Baby

I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend. — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) January 5, 2023

In later posts, he commented that Kanye West‘s team is already in the country and they were at Dave Chapelle‘s party held in Accra.

Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper have in several communiques revealed there will be special guests at the festival. However, it is not known whether the Yeezy owner is part of the persons in this category.

The Black Star Line Festival is set for Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana.

The likes of T-Pain, Sarkodie, Jeremih, Erykah Badu, M.anifest, Tobe Nwigwe, and Asaaka Boys are set to perform at the concert.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com