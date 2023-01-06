16th Asian Film Awards Nominees – Full List

The 16th Asian Film Awards nominations list has been announced at a ceremony in Hong Kong on Friday.
A number of outstanding actors and filmmakers in the Asian film industry have been nominated in various categories of the award scheme.
Among the nominees for the 16th Asian Film Awards include Park Hae-il, Karena Lam, Louise Wong, and Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Works like “Decision to Leave”, “Drive My car” and “Ponniyin Selvan: Part I” earned topped with 10, 8, and 6 nominations in various categories, respectively.
Check the full list of nominees for the 16th Asian Film Awards out:
BEST ACTOR
Park Hae-il – Decision To Leave
Nishijima Hidetoshi – Drive My Car
Suzuki Ryohei – Egoist
Zhang Yi – Home Coming
Moshen Tanabandeh – World War III
Tony Leung Chi Wai – Where The Wind Blows
BEST ACTRESS
Sylvia Chang – A Light Never Goes Out
Karena Lam – American Girl
Happy Salma – Before, Now & Then
Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
Baisho Chieko – Plan 75
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Okada Masaki – Drive My Car
Miyazawa Hio – Egoist
Im Si-wan – Emergency Declaration
Oh Kwang-rok – Return To Seoul
Hui Koon Man – Where The Wind Blows
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ando Sakura – A Man
Laura Basuki – Before, Then & Now
Kim So-jin – Emergency Declaration
Yin Tao – Home Coming
Kawai Yumi – Plan 75
BEST NEWCOMER
Louise Wong – Anita
ParkJi-min – Return to Seoul
Lee Ji-eun – Broker
Mak Pui Tung – The Sparring Partner
Yang Enyou – Lighting up The Stars
BEST NEW DIRECTOR
Makbul Mubaraka – Autobiography
Saim Sadiq – Joyland
Jigme Trinley – One and Four
Hayakawa Chie – Plan 75
Kim Se-in – The Apartment with Two Women
BEST DIRECTOR
Kore-eda Hirokazu – Broker (South Korea)
Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave (South Korea)
Hamaguchi Ryusuke – Drive My Car (Japan)
Darezhan Omirbayen – Poet (Kazakhstan)
Davy Chou – Return to Seoul (France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia)
BEST FILM
Decision To Leave (South Korea)
Drive My Car (Japan)
Poet (Kazakhstan) Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)
When The Waves Are Gone (The Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Makbul Mubarak – Autobiography
Chung Seo-Kyung, Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave
Hamaguchi Ryusuke, OE Takamasa – Drive My Car
Liu Jiangjiang, Yu Min – Lighting Up The Stars
Lov Diaz – When The Waves Are Gone
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Batara Goempar – Before, Now & Then
Kim Ji-yong – Decision to Leave
Lu Songye – One and Four
Urata Hideho – Plan 75
Ravi Varman – Ponniyen Selvan
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Vida Sylvia Theresia – Before, Now & Then
Ryu Seong-hie – Decision To Leave
Li Miao – Home Coming
Thota Tharani – Ponnyin Selvan: Part I
Bill Lui, Andrew Wong – Where The Wind Blows
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ryu Hyun-min Oh Jung-geun – Alienoid
Karen Yip, Dora Ng – Anita
Retno Ratih Damayant – Before, Now & Then
Shinozuka nami – Egoist
Eka Lakhani – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
BEST EDITING
Kim Sang-beom – Decision to Leave
Yamazaki Azusa – Drive My Car
Zhu Lin, Yong Wei, Gao Qiongjiali A. Sreekar Prasad – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
Dounia Sichov – Return to Seoul
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Jung Seung-oh – Alienoid
Zhang Fan – Moon Man
Srinivas Mohan – RRR
Sato Atsuki – Shin Ultraman
Chas Chau, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai – Warriors of Future
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Cho Young Wuk – Decision to Leave
Ishibashi Eiko – Drive My Car
A.R. Rahman – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I
Jeremie Archache, Christophe Musset – Return to Seoul
Bahman Ghobadi, Vedat Yildirim, Vedat Yildirim – The Four Walls
BEST SOUND
Tu Duu-Chih – Anita
Kim Suk-won – Decision To Leave
Nomura Miki, Obo Tatsuya – Drive My Car
Vincent Villa – Return to Seoul
Ashwin Rajashekar – RRR
Like previous editions, this year’s Asian Film Awards will present special awards to recognize the contribution of talented filmmakers to Asian cinema, including the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award and AFA Rising Star Award, which will be announced later.
The nominees announcement ceremony was attended by the lies of Minchen, Chrissie Chau, Ling Man Lung, Angela Yuen, and director Mabel Cheung.
In the coming months, the AFA Academy will host a series of promotion events, including talks, shortlisted film screenings and exhibition.
The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Source: PlugTimes.com