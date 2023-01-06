16th Asian Film Awards Nominees – Full List

The 16th Asian Film Awards nominations list has been announced at a ceremony in Hong Kong on Friday.

A number of outstanding actors and filmmakers in the Asian film industry have been nominated in various categories of the award scheme.

Among the nominees for the 16th Asian Film Awards include Park Hae-il, Karena Lam, Louise Wong, and Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Works like “Decision to Leave”, “Drive My car” and “Ponniyin Selvan: Part I” earned topped with 10, 8, and 6 nominations in various categories, respectively.

Check the full list of nominees for the 16th Asian Film Awards out:

BEST ACTOR

Park Hae-il – Decision To Leave

Nishijima Hidetoshi – Drive My Car

Suzuki Ryohei – Egoist

Zhang Yi – Home Coming

Moshen Tanabandeh – World War III

Tony Leung Chi Wai – Where The Wind Blows

BEST ACTRESS

Sylvia Chang – A Light Never Goes Out

Karena Lam – American Girl

Happy Salma – Before, Now & Then

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Baisho Chieko – Plan 75

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Okada Masaki – Drive My Car

Miyazawa Hio – Egoist

Im Si-wan – Emergency Declaration

Oh Kwang-rok – Return To Seoul

Hui Koon Man – Where The Wind Blows

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ando Sakura – A Man

Laura Basuki – Before, Then & Now

Kim So-jin – Emergency Declaration

Yin Tao – Home Coming

Kawai Yumi – Plan 75

BEST NEWCOMER

Louise Wong – Anita

ParkJi-min – Return to Seoul

Lee Ji-eun – Broker

Mak Pui Tung – The Sparring Partner

Yang Enyou – Lighting up The Stars

BEST NEW DIRECTOR

Makbul Mubaraka – Autobiography

Saim Sadiq – Joyland

Jigme Trinley – One and Four

Hayakawa Chie – Plan 75

Kim Se-in – The Apartment with Two Women

BEST DIRECTOR

Kore-eda Hirokazu – Broker (South Korea)

Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave (South Korea)

Hamaguchi Ryusuke – Drive My Car (Japan)

Darezhan Omirbayen – Poet (Kazakhstan)

Davy Chou – Return to Seoul (France, Germany, Belgium, Cambodia)

BEST FILM

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Poet (Kazakhstan) Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (India)

When The Waves Are Gone (The Philippines, France, Portugal, Denmark)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Makbul Mubarak – Autobiography

Chung Seo-Kyung, Park Chan-wook – Decision To Leave

Hamaguchi Ryusuke, OE Takamasa – Drive My Car

Liu Jiangjiang, Yu Min – Lighting Up The Stars

Lov Diaz – When The Waves Are Gone

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Batara Goempar – Before, Now & Then

Kim Ji-yong – Decision to Leave

Lu Songye – One and Four

Urata Hideho – Plan 75

Ravi Varman – Ponniyen Selvan

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Vida Sylvia Theresia – Before, Now & Then

Ryu Seong-hie – Decision To Leave

Li Miao – Home Coming

Thota Tharani – Ponnyin Selvan: Part I

Bill Lui, Andrew Wong – Where The Wind Blows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ryu Hyun-min Oh Jung-geun – Alienoid

Karen Yip, Dora Ng – Anita

Retno Ratih Damayant – Before, Now & Then

Shinozuka nami – Egoist

Eka Lakhani – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

BEST EDITING

Kim Sang-beom – Decision to Leave

Yamazaki Azusa – Drive My Car

Zhu Lin, Yong Wei, Gao Qiongjiali A. Sreekar Prasad – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

Dounia Sichov – Return to Seoul

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Jung Seung-oh – Alienoid

Zhang Fan – Moon Man

Srinivas Mohan – RRR

Sato Atsuki – Shin Ultraman

Chas Chau, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai – Warriors of Future

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Cho Young Wuk – Decision to Leave

Ishibashi Eiko – Drive My Car

A.R. Rahman – Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

Jeremie Archache, Christophe Musset – Return to Seoul

Bahman Ghobadi, Vedat Yildirim, Vedat Yildirim – The Four Walls

BEST SOUND

Tu Duu-Chih – Anita

Kim Suk-won – Decision To Leave

Nomura Miki, Obo Tatsuya – Drive My Car

Vincent Villa – Return to Seoul

Ashwin Rajashekar – RRR

Like previous editions, this year’s Asian Film Awards will present special awards to recognize the contribution of talented filmmakers to Asian cinema, including the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award and AFA Rising Star Award, which will be announced later.

The nominees announcement ceremony was attended by the lies of Minchen, Chrissie Chau, Ling Man Lung, Angela Yuen, and director Mabel Cheung.

In the coming months, the AFA Academy will host a series of promotion events, including talks, shortlisted film screenings and exhibition.

The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Source: PlugTimes.com