Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeEntertainment WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8, Episode 3 By Yaw Plug January 8, 2023 WhatsAppFacebookTwitterTelegramPinterestLinkedinEmail You are watching the live streaming of Date Rush Season 8, Episode 3 of the popular matchmaking show on TV3. Enjoy the show hosted by Giovani Caleb and Anita Akua Akuffo. Enjoy the live event below: Source: PlugTimes.com Share WhatsAppFacebookTwitterTelegramPinterestLinkedinEmail Previous articleGhanaian Pidgin Words, their Meaning and Origin Yaw Plughttps://plugtimes.comA writer of life Related Articles Entertainment 16th Asian Film Awards Nominees – Full List Entertainment Kanye West to Perform at Black Star Line Festival in Ghana – REPORTS Entertainment Yaa Jackson Welcomes Baby - Advertisement - Don't Miss This! Business List of Insurance Companies in the United States Entertainment WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 8 Premiere Entertainment Yaa Jackson Welcomes Baby Entertainment Beautiful Photos from actress Rita Dominic’s White Wedding in UK Sports WATCH LIVE: Al Nassr Unveiling Cristiano Ronaldo