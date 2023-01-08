The Ghanaian Pidgin is one of the many grammatically liberative languages that facilitates easy communication among people who may or may not have a first language in common.
It is a second language to five (5) million people in Ghana and this number continues to be on the rise. In West Africa, it is widely spoken in countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and Liberia.
As the interest in learning or speaking the Ghanaian Pidgin language grow, it is only natural that PlugTimes curates the lexicon in its standardization drive.
Find some Ghanaian Pidgin words, their meaning and origin below.
NB: This page is regularly updated; kindly return for more.
|GH Pidgin Word
|Meaning
|Origin
|Abeg/Ahbeg
|I Beg/Please
|English
|Barb
|Understand
|–
|Biz
|Ask
|Twi
|Chale/Charley/Charlie
|Dude
|Ga
|Chaw
|Plenty/A lot
|–
|Conf
|Confuse(d)
|English
|Dem
|They/Them
|English
|Den
|And
|English
|Dey
|Do/Is/Are
|English
|Dope
|Cool
|English
|E
|It
|English
|Figa
|Think
|English
|Galli
|Walk/Gallivant
|English
|Go
|Will/Go
|English
|He
|He
|English
|Hung
|Hungary
|English
|Ibi
|It is
|English
|Ifi
|It can
|English
|Moro/Morrow
|Tomorrow
|English
|Nibis
|Stuffs/Things
|Ga
|Plus
|With
|English
|Rec
|Recognize
|English
|Rydee
|Right Now
|English
|Sati
|Satisfied
|English
|She
|She
|English
|Shun
|Stop/Shun
|English
|Suck
|Drink
|English
|Taya
|Tired
|English
|Troski
|Public Transport
|English
|We
|We
|English
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com