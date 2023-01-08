The Ghanaian Pidgin is one of the many grammatically liberative languages that facilitates easy communication among people who may or may not have a first language in common.

It is a second language to five (5) million people in Ghana and this number continues to be on the rise. In West Africa, it is widely spoken in countries like Nigeria, Cameroon, and Liberia.

As the interest in learning or speaking the Ghanaian Pidgin language grow, it is only natural that PlugTimes curates the lexicon in its standardization drive.

Find some Ghanaian Pidgin words, their meaning and origin below.

GH Pidgin Word Meaning Origin Abeg/Ahbeg I Beg/Please English Barb Understand – Biz Ask Twi Chale/Charley/Charlie Dude Ga Chaw Plenty/A lot – Conf Confuse(d) English Dem They/Them English Den And English Dey Do/Is/Are English Dope Cool English E It English Figa Think English Galli Walk/Gallivant English Go Will/Go English He He English Hung Hungary English Ibi It is English Ifi It can English Moro/Morrow Tomorrow English Nibis Stuffs/Things Ga Plus With English Rec Recognize English Rydee Right Now English Sati Satisfied English She She English Shun Stop/Shun English Suck Drink English Taya Tired English Troski Public Transport English We We English

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com