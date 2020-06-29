WATCH: Corona Quacks an Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative Report

Corona Quacks, another investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on the underworld of quack doctors and conmen in Ghana.

These persons have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic and making money selling fake coronavirus cures.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas goes undercover to expose a COVID-19 scam said to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Watch it below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

