Adom – Divine Favour ft. Atumpan (Drumz) (prod. by Ephraim)

In times like this when so many people have lost hope and others are living in absolute fear of the unknown, UK based Ghanaian Gospels songstress, Adom is poised to putting smiles on the faces of many by giving them reassurance and assisting them refill their hearts with divine hope and favour from God.

In her new single dubbed Divine Favour she narrates the dreams and wishes of many for the year in a beautiful melodic and poetic piece asking for nothing but Favour in all endeavours of life highlighting the need for health, wealth and long life in the year.

The record is her debut and it is an upbeat sensational joint that will sweep music lovers off their feet.

The record features UK-based Ghanaian afrobeats singer and recording artist Drumz (Atumpan).

The record was ably produced, mixed and mastered by Ghana’s finest producer Ephraim-music. Enjoy

Listen Here https://fanlink.to/ Divinefavour