A man has been apprehended for soaking mangoes in a dirty water from a gutter, before selling it to his customers.

This happened in the Agungi area of Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos, Nigeria.

It was after a whistle blower saw him picking the mangoes from the gutter.

According to an intel gathered, the man puts the mangoes in the gutter for it to ripe faster.

Check it out:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com