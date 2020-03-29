COVID-19: Prophet Daniel Amoateng donates Essential Items to the Needy and Homeless

The world, including Ghana, has been hit by the infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As part the moves to decrease the spread, the founder and leader of Power of Worship International Church Prophet Daniel Amoateng and his brothers Brian Amoateng (MercyLife Church) and Sampson Amoateng (House of Miracle), have shared some essential items to the needy.

He deemed it fit to give back to the community during this crisis period, as the partial lockdown announced by the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo beckons.

This took place at his church premises located on the Spintex Road in Accra, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The activity which started at 12.30pm attracted huge number of people, in need, during this time of global crisis.

The philanthropist donated some essential items such as rice, water, drinks, sanitizers, tissues, face masks, and gloves to the general public.



He announced that his church doors and apartments will be opened to accommodate the homeless during the lockdown period.

The award-winning author also educated the public on the need, and how to practice the safety measures laid down, to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Prophet Daniel Amoateng-led COVID-19 donation to the community and church, was set forth, with the help of Ghanaian UK-based afrobeats ariste and rapper Kingsley Rymz.

People who were at the premises, prior to the notice were also blessed by these great men of God.

Ghana has been hit by a total of one hundred and fifty two (152) COVID-19 cases (as at 1.00pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020), with five (5) deaths.











Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com