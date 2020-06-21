LIVE: COVID-19 Update 12 with Akufo-Addo

You are watching the COVID-19 update 12 live with the president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Tonight [Sunday, June 21, 2020], the president speaks to the measures taken against the spread of the novel coronavirus case.

FULL RESULTS: 2020 NPP Primaries

Watch the live streaming below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.