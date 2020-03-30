Elikem Kumordzie tests Negative for COVID-19

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

This comes a little over a week after he, together with some other Ghanaians underwent Government of Ghana’s mandatory quarantine period.

The MC had returned from South Africa where he co-hosted the ‘Amazing Voices Africa’ show.

According to the actor, there will be a second test in few days, which will finally affirm whether he has contract the deadly virus or not.

“They will do another to check if they contracted from the flight or people they have engaged with,” he told Abeiku Santana on Okay 101.7 FM on Monday.

He noted that the people who are currently in mandatory quarantine are fed three (3) times in a day and it is packaged.

The Ghanaian fashion icon also stated that “people don’t understand the implications of the quarantine they are still complaining” while lauding the government’s directive as a very good one.

He has designed about 500 pieces of face mask and is about to share to the generally.

He took the opportunity to advice the public on the reality of the virus, while adding that there is the need to stay home, while practicing preventive measures.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com