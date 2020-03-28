Kwabsmah – All Day (prod. by Kenxshin & Uche B)

Kwabsmah’s latest single ‘All Day’ is set to keep audiophiles entertained enough as cities worldwide weigh in on a total lockdown due to coronavirus concerns. Producers, Kenxshin and Uche B help unleash Kwabsmah’s full potential on an RnB tune and we love it.

‘All Day’ sets the tone about a girl Kwabsmah loves and wishes to spend his whole day with. He dreams of traveling far and wide to see this remarkable girl just so they have some mad fun and of course, cap it off with loads of cuddling till the sun is up again.

After two months of touring schools and repping concerts all over Ghana’s capital, ‘All Day’ is set to soothe fans and audiophiles alike. We’re in unpleasant times and Kwabsmah wants to help audiophiles find calm within their minds and souls as everyone prepares themselves for the impending lockdown.

Stay indoors and listen to Kwabsmah’s ‘All Day’ here

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Teiko at Work (0203773217) Home (0558482489)

123 High Street, Anytown, County, Postcode 01234 567 890