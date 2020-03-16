Wendy Shay, Fantana and Sista Afia are all Slays with No Music Talent – Singer Claims

Up and coming singer Dede Supa has lambasted some female singers in the music industry and tagged them as talentless slay Queens.

According to her, singers like Wendy Shay, Fantana, Sista Afia only know how to expose their bodies but can’t even sing.

Dede Supa further explained that the names she mentioned are very well known known for exposing sensitive parts of their bodies on social media rather than their songs, hence the reason she tags them as slay Queens.

Dede Supa said this during an interview on Dr. Cann’s ‘Showbiz Xtra” show on Happy FM. She stated that she is the most talented singer in Ghana.

