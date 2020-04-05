Akufo-Addo announces Water Waiver, more Incentives in Latest COVID-19 Update

Akufo-Addo’s 5th COVID-19 Address to Ghana

Akufo-Addo has given notice of utility (water) waiver, among other incentives in his latest COVID-19 update.

This is valid for a period of three (3) months, and takes effect from April, through to June.

The president of the Republic of Ghana made this known in his 5th address to the nation on Sunday night.

According to him, Ghana will start the local production of some PPEs, and this will begin next week.

He also announced insurance and tax waivers, as well as free transport for health workers.

Allowance of 50% three (3) months base salary for frontline workers was also set forth.

Below is the list of incentives announced by the president:

Local production of PPEs to begin next week.

New sets of PPEs to be distributed to all regional and district health directorates.

Insurance and Tax waivers for Health workers.

Allowance of 50% of base salary for three months for frontline workers.

Free transport for Heath workers.

Sharing of groceries and hot meals for vulnerable people in all lockdown areas.

Utility bills (water) waiver.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com