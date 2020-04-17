All You Need to Know about Ghana’s Famous Dancing Pallbearers

Dada Awu Pallbearers in Ghana

Funeral rites in Ghana forms a core part of the country’s social functions.

In recent past, pallbearers have been very instrumental in this; by way of carrying the deceased to the final resting place.

One of such groups that has become internet sensation during this COVID-19 lockdown period is staff a pallbearing company in Ghana.

Members of the Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Service, are making global waves, best known for their choreography.

Located in Prampram, a coastal town in the Ningo-Prampram district of the Greater Accra region, the company was founded by Mr. Benjamin Aidoo.

Mr. Aidoo has been into funeral business for ten (10) years now, and it all began as an experiment for him, he told Aljazeera in an exclusive interview.

His company now employs one hundred (100) persons, performing various duties. They include males and females, across different age divide.

They do about five (5) or six (6) burials every weekend.

In Ghana, they are popularly known as Dada Awu; they reportedly charge between GHc800 ($140) to GHc1,200 ($210), considering a number of factors.

The group invests a lot in outfit. They wear suit of different colours to suit the bereaved family’s request.

Since going viral, Mr. Aidoo reveals they have started getting a number of job-related calls from, outside the country.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com