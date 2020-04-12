Chorkor Residents defy Lockdown Directives to Chill at the Beach on Easter Sunday

Residents of Chorkor stormed the beach on Easter Sunday, April 12 to make merry, defying the lockdown directives from the president of Ghana.

Although part of the Greater Accra region which is under lockdown, the sights and sounds felt as though it is not.

The scene was as if, the pandemic was miles away from the coasts of the West African country.

While partygoers party, fisherfolks were also busy, going about their usual duties.

This comes on a day Ghana has recorded 566 cases, with 8 deaths.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com