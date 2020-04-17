Fella Makafui raises the Bar in ‘No Size’ Song

Exactly 24 hours after dropping her debut song, actress Fella Makafui has released a sophomore song titled ‘No Size’.

It is a rap song from the Piloloo Records act and she did so well.

This comes after she was bashed for the the maiden one ‘Over’.

In ‘No Size’, the wife of rapper Medikal exhibits her lyrical prowess in the rap game.

This she does through the content, metaphors, rhyme, puns, as well as other key elements of rap.

In the song, she talks about, among others, how she is [striving] to be more industrious.

She has received a lot of praise from netizens, across various platforms.

Fella Makafui is reported to have stated in an interview that she decided to venture into music because of the lockdown.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com