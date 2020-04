Download Freda Rhymz ‘KMT’ mp3 Song

Freda Rhymz drops a new single and she titles it ‘KMT’.

The Young Mission Entertainment signed act sets the record straight with issues as she speaks her mind on it.

You have you own choice to read meaning into this song. It was produced by Snowwie.

Enjoy ‘KMT’ by Freda Rhymz below: