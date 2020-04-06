Ghanaians Only Harass and Disrespect Me but I’m Here to Stay Forever – Wendy Shay

Singer Wendy Shay has noted with great concern, how Ghanaians are fond of hating, harassing and disrespecting her.

The RuffTown Records act has however noted that she is here to stay in the music industry forever.

According to her, she is an embodiment of the qualities of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy, which include wildness, ambitious, and toughness, respectively.

She made this known in a tweet on Monday, which was accompanied by a photo of her awards and herself.

She tweeted:

It’s been nothing but Hatred,Harassment,disrespect etc but I’m still here

I’m Wild like Shatta Wale

Ambitious like Sarkordie

N a Tuffseed like Stonebwoy

Aren’t you afraid of a WOMAN with such strong personalities in one body !?

A woman can be Great

I’m Gonna be here forever!Crown

Wendy Shay is currently out with ‘Akokora Gangster’ and launched a challenge.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com