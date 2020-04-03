Global Coronavirus Cases hit 1 Million

1 Million COVID-19 Cases Worldwide

The number of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases have surpassed one (1) million.

This comes barely four (4) months after the deadly COVID-19 was first discovered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

The total case count (as at press time 00:30 HRS GMT) is 1,014,499 including 53,159 deaths, and 212,018 recoveries.

The USA tops the number of recorded cases, while the number of death in Italy (13,915) surpasses any other country.

China has recorded the highest recoveries from the disease, with 76,408 persons.

The COVID-19 is currently affecting 204 countries and territories, around the world, and two international cruise ships.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com