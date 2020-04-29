I Wish my 19-Year Old Son Were Dating Sister Deborah – Mzbel reveals

Mzbel on Son — Sister Derby Dating Rumor

Mzbel has reacted to reports that her 19-year old son John Mensah Bill is dating Sister Deborah, a.k.a Sister Derby.

The Ghanaian singer made this known after an alleged dating rumor between her song and ‘Atupa’ crooner went viral.

In a disclaimer, he noted that she wish the publication about the two (2) were true.

The philanthropist noted that she “wish I can say it’s TRUE”, however, the family distances itself from the publication.

According to Mzbel her, Deborah Vanessa, 35, is a person that everyone would love to have her in the family.

The Founder of BelCare Foundation reiterated that her son had silly smile all over his face when reading messages from his friends on WhatsApp.

She added that they are huge fans of Sister Deborah.

Read her disclaimer below:

Disclaimer: my attention has been drawn to an article about my 19years old son @jonmbill dating @sisterdeborah wish I can say it’s TRUE 😂

We hereby distance ourselves from that article…. but oh wow my son has a huge silly smile on his face all day reading WhatsApp messages from his friends 😂😂😂 like who wouldn’t want to have @sisterdeborah in their family 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 OMG I am even freaking out right now with excitement 😂😂😂 Well we are just huge fans! Proud Dolphins. End of Disclaimer. Thank You 😂💃🏾💋💋💋

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com