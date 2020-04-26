I’m Not Woman Knocking Mahama’s Head in Viral Video — Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown distances herself from Mahama Viral Video

Nana Ama McBrown has distanced herself from a viral video in which a woman is seen knocking the head of ex-prez. H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

The Ghanaian actress made this known in a statement dated Sunday, April 26, 2020.

This comes after some netizens stated that the voice of the woman is perculiar to that of the TV host.

The statement partly reads: “I hereby distance myself from that video and unequivocally state that I am not the woman in the video.”

The brand influencer also noted she respects the statesman a lot and will never do that.



Read her full statement below:

I AM NOT THE ONE IN THE VIDEO My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on various social media platforms in which a female figure, which some claim erroneously and strangely to be me, can be seen under the cloak of darkness, knocking the head of the image of Former President John Mahama on the screen of a TV during his Digital Convesation with Ghanaians last Thursday.

I hereby distance myself from that video and unequivocally state that I am not the woman in the video, and there is no way will I ever behave in such a reprehensible manner towards the Former President of Ghana whom I hold in high respect, or indeed any other person.

By way of emphasis,I would like to entreat the general public, the media and most importantly my fans to disregard it. THANK YOU Signed

Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com