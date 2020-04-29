Is Efia Odo Pregnant? New Photo creates Rumor

Efia Odo Pregnant or Waist Trainer

Efia Odo’s new photo has sparked pregnancy rumor on social media, PlugTimes.com has gathered.

In still image available to your authoritative Ghana entertainment news source, the actress is seen with a protruding belly.

While some netizens argue that its pregnancy or its related matter in question, others are of the view that its waist trainer.

She dons an army green bodycon dress while she pecks a man, by the road side.

The free-spirited former Ghanaian TV host is yet to react to this rumor.

Check her out:

Sourc: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com