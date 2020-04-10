Nana Aba fingered as GhOne TV shows X-rated Content during Akufo-Addo’s 6th COVID-19 Address

Not even the president of Ghana’s 6th address on COVID-19 could stop GhOne TV from airing an X-rated content.

The Thursday, April 9, 2020 edition saw the EIB Network television station show a hardcore p0r# to its viewers of the ‘Duvet’ show.

Hosted by Ms Nancy, two (2) persons in the tape aired, were seen engaging in a deep-dyed s£x-act.

This incident happened while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was still addressing the nation.

Despite this, the station brought the show to an abrupt end, before proceeding to show the address by the president.

The station has through its Ag. General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah apologized for the mishap.

Part of the statement reads: “whiles we promise that this incident will not repeat itself, we will also ensure that the officers responsible for the mishap are punished.

In all these, deliberately offensive posts have been targeted at Nana Aba Anamoah.

These posts include that of some Ghanaian popular figures like Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com