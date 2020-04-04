Actress Ruth Deme Goli drops Photos to Mark her Birthday

Ruth Deme Goli’s Birthday Photos

Nollywood and Ghallywood actress Ruth Deme Goli turns a year older on Saturday, April 4, and to mark the day the chocolate skin star has released some stellar photos of herself.

In the diverse set of shots, Ruth Deme Goli looks regal, contemplative, saucy and everything in between.

Marking the day, she took her Instagram account to thank God for how far he has brought her.

Ruth Deme Goli is the CEO of @rdgprodactions producers of the Seek Love movie.

Follow her on Instagram @demegoli

See photos below:







Submitted by: OdarteyGH