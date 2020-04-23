Sarkodie leads Ghanaian Musicians to Bring Back Azonto

Bring Back Azonto

Sarkodie is leading the pack of Ghanaian musicians to bring back the azonto fever.

This comes after the celebrated Ghanaian rapper dropped ‘Fa Hooki Me’ featuring Tulenkey on Wednesday.

Noted for the popular azonto song in 2012 ‘You Go Kill Me’ featuring EL, he tweeted at the latter that: “Yo @ELgh_ agenda dey Smiling face with smiling eyes we de #BringBackAzonto nti #Fahookime sharp … let’s go!!!”

“To all artists if you dropping Azonto any moment from now , free verse from me #Fahookime,” he added.

The rapper who is currently in USA has received a lot of support from fellow Ghanaian musicians, and other industries folks..

They include, but not limited to EL, Keche, D-Black, Gasmilla, Pappy Kojo, Strongman, DJ Breezy, Guilty Beatz, and Appietus.

Sarkodie has confirmed that he has received mails from quite a good number of musicians who want to push the azonto agenda again.

Azonto, both a dance and music genre gained popularity most especially in 2011 when Ghanaian and some African musicians recorded songs in that respect.

Although short-lived, the dance and songs from the genre gained global attention. At a times, it was arguably Ghana’s biggest export when it comes to art.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com