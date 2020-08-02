‘Already’ by Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer peaks to No. 1 on US iTunes Music Video Chart

‘Already’ music video has reached number 1 on the US iTunes Music Video Chart.

This comes barely 24-hours after it was made available for public consumption.

‘Already’, a masterpiece off Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album features Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

Set in Ghana, and the USA, the visuals for ‘Already’ makes use of some elegant aesthetic impressions from the director Blitz the Ambassador.

Enjoy the ‘Already’ music video by Beyonce, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

