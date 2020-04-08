Sarkodie reacts after Shatta Wale said he will Beat Him Up

Sarkodie has replied Shatta Wale after saying that he will beat him for police to lock him up.

According to him, his “Sub Zero” diss song is not to anyone in particular because he said in the song that if you need a diss song, you need to come and pay.

The Sarkcess Music boss also noted that has done just about two (2) diss song in his whole life.

He made this, and other comments in an exclusive interview with MzGee on TV3 Ghana.

The “Anadwo” rapper also said he doesn’t think of radio or TV when he is doing songs like that, because its just for the fans as well as rap culture and sometimes you need to do it like that.

He mentioned that if a musician needs a diss song, he should come and sit down with his team, talk about payment before he can go back and forth with the musician.

Sarkodie reiterated that fans tagging other musicians in the diss song are just comments, which doesn’t define what he is doing.

“My decision is not about what you say on Twitter so for specifics, I can’t tell whether this is to this one or not. But its a fun reaction because at this time of lockdown people need stuff like those t take their minds off.

Sarkodie he noted that the timing is not wrong as Shtta Wale has fronted.

According to him, this is because although COVID-19 is happening but people of various professions need to work, although stay home, if necessary.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com