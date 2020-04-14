This is Why Everyone is Talking about Sister Deborah Today — PHOTOS

Sister Deborah has created another buzz across social media once again, this time, not with Fella Makafui.

However, the beautiful Ghanaian singer has put on display, her beautiful skin.

Over the years, Sister Derby has proved that she rocks one of the finest skins in the game.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, she wears a 2-piece red bikini, leaving more flesh for old Adam to feed on.

The ‘Kanzo’ crooner rocks it in different shots, looking all lovely.

Check her out!





Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com