Two Armed Robbers Die in Tema Daylight Robbery

Armed Robbers Shot Dead in Tema Daylight Robbery

Two (2) armed robbers have been shot at and killed in Tema community 1 after their daylight robbery failed.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020 involving a businessman Mashood Hamid.

Mr. Hamid had visited the Tema branch of the Zenith Bank to withdraw GH¢123,345.

Upon reaching the TDC traffic light, the two (2) robbers on a motorbike immobilized his car by shooting at the tyre.



Upon a tip-off, personnel from the Ghana Police Service stormed the scene and started exchanging fire with the robbers.

The first robber died on the spot, while the other died later on, after he tried to run away.

The Tema Regional CID reports the money was scattered on the street and was scrambled by people around.

Mr Hamid however managed to salvage only GH¢2,500.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com