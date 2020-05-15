15-year-old Girl Commits Suicide after getting Broken Heart from Boyfriend

Broken Heart Girl Commits Suicide

It’s difficult to understand what has come over this generation in reference to their relationship pattern. Now, a 15-year-old girl, “Slimzy Jay” has committed suicide after her boyfriend dumped her.

According to multiple sources, the young girl took her life, after she found out she was pregnant. She was said to have told her boyfriend, “Ro Se”, who couldn’t handle the news and decided to break up with her.

Slimzy’s sister, also confirmed that indeed Slimzy Jay (Loveth) committed suicide, but not because of a guy.

She revealed that Slimzy died on Thursday, at around 10 PM, about 7 hours after she made a post on Facebook about a friend of hers. The Police are yet to react to the incident as at the time of publication.

Source: ghbase.com