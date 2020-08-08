VIDEO PREMIERE: Wendy Shay – Odo ft. Kelvyn Boy

Wendy Shay drops the visuals to her single ‘Odo’, which features Kelvyn Boy.

It was shot and directed by Yaw Skyface for the Rufftown Records act.

Enjoy ‘Odo‘ music video by Wendy Shay below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

