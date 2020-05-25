Angry Landlord shoots Tenant at Ofankor

Landlord Shoots to Kill Tenant at Ofankor

An angry landlord has shot and killed his tenant after the latter failed to vacate the room, the same day his tenancy ended.

The sad incident occurred at about 1.30pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ofankor in the Ga West Municipal of the Greater Accra region.

According to Police, the landlord identified as Victor Stephen Nana Kankam shot his victim, a budding musician known as Spark Benjamine, also known as Trillionaire multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical officers when he was rushed to Police Hospital.

“The district commander DSP MR. George Asare and his team proceeded to the scene of the crime at Spot M and saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the main gate of the deceased’s rented apartment. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested the suspect at his residence at Spot M, Ofankor.

Two pump action guns loaded with ammunition were retrieved from his house.

Police say he is being held in their custody to assist in further investigation.

Source: Yaw Plug Sarpong | PlugTimes.com