Bishop Bernard Nyarko is Dead

Death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Popular Ghanaian actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has died.

He died this evening [Saturday], May 2, 2020 at the Ridge Hospital (Greater Accra Regional Hospital) in Accra, Ghana.

The cause of his sudden demise is currently not known.

According to a scanty information available to PlugTimes.com, he had recovered from a prolonged illness.

The late actor who turned full time pastor during his last days was noted for movies like ‘Ghetto Hero’, Station Master’ and ‘Obaakofour’.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com