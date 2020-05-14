Tracey Boakye gives Birth to a Baby Girl – PHOTOS

Actress Tracey Boakye New Born Daughter

Tracey Boakye has given birth to a bouncing baby girl, the actress has announced.

The new born becomes the second (2nd) child of the movie producer after she bear the life of her first son Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

“The Devil Between My Legs” actress shared “thank you 🙏 Lord. My second Angel is in! 💃 ITS A GIRL! 💪💗” which accompanied a photo of her baby bump.

A number of congratulatory messages have started trickling in, from fellow entertainers to Tracey.

They include, but not limited to Bismark the Joke, Fella Makafui, Kisa Gbekle, Sista Afia, and Emelia Brobbey.

Congratulations Tracey Boakye on the birth of your baby girl.

This comes barely four (4) months after she celebrated her 29th birthday in style.

It is worth noting the actress has made public that former Asante Kotoko footballer Yahaya Mohammed is the father of her first child, and they are no longer together.

However, she has for sometime now been tight-lipped on who she is in an intimate relationship with.

Hence, the father of her newly-born daughter is currently unknown.

Despite this, there are unconfirmed reports linking her to US-based former Kumawood actor Nana Osei Kwame Obrempong.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com