PHOTOS: This Lady’s Body Transformation is a Total Motivation Today

How will you feel if you finally transform your body naturally to the perfect body shape you have always yearned for? You will definitely be excited and be a doyen of motivation and inspiration to many people out there.

This is the story of a Germany-based Nigerian curvy photomodel identified as Deborah.

As late as 2016, Deborah used to be a very plumpy young woman, however, the desire to wear a perfect body-shape dawned on her.

Old photos of her prove she was quite broad in the beam years ago.

In a move to defy all odds, she began her transformational routine in the year and started losing some pounds (lbs).

In photos of her changes in form, she started off by losing enough weight, before going for her curvy shape.

According to Deborah, as at July 2018, she had lost more than 200lbs.

After losing this significant amount of body mass, then began to work on her curves.

Deborah reveals the transformation has been all natural and it took a lot of dedication and perseverance to attain such a feat.

Today, she wears a full-figure and as a result garnered aura to her brand, as a result of its attractive nature.

She has a large following on social media photoblog Instagram.

Her followers are always left jaw-dropping anytime she shares a ‘before and after’ photo of herself.

Deborah is now an influencer and uses her platform to promote contents on fashion and lifestyle.

She is an embodiment of motivation and inspiration for the numerous, beautiful women out there who, for one or two reasons have full rounded shape and want to make it curvy natural.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

