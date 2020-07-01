Ibrahim Mahama bought Hajia4Reall’s Car, House to Snatch her from Kenpong — Chairman Wontumi alleges

Chairman Wontumi has alleged that Ibrahim Mahama has snatched Hajia4Reall from businessman Kenpong.

According to the politician, Ibrahim Mahama was able to snatch her after buying a car and house for Hajia4Reall.

This comment comes after the Ghanaian socialite received a Range Rover car and a new house.

The gift was a birthday gift from a person who is unknown.

Chairman Wontumi made this known in an interview on the ‘Wontumi Morning Show’ on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

He noted that the Engineers and Planners boss is a woman snatchers.

Hajia4Reall‘s birthday party also saw the likes of Efia Odo, and Shatta Bandle.

Hajia4Reall has registered the car as ‘M 20-20’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

