Lifestyle

Ibrahim Mahama bought Hajia4Reall’s Car, House to Snatch her from Kenpong — Chairman Wontumi alleges

PlugTimes.com July 1, 2020
Chairman Wontumi Hajia4Reall Ibrahim Mahama

Chairman Wontumi has alleged that Ibrahim Mahama has snatched Hajia4Reall from businessman Kenpong.

According to the politician, Ibrahim Mahama was able to snatch her after buying a car and house for Hajia4Reall.

This comment comes after the Ghanaian socialite received a Range Rover car and a new house.

The gift was a birthday gift from a person who is unknown.

Chairman Wontumi made this known in an interview on the ‘Wontumi Morning Show’ on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

He noted that the Engineers and Planners boss is a woman snatchers.

Hajia4Reall‘s birthday party also saw the likes of Efia Odo, and Shatta Bandle.

Hajia4Reall has registered the car as ‘M 20-20’.

Watch him speak to this below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close