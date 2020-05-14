Bishop Obinim arrested by CID

CID arrests Angel Obinim; allegedly Fakes Illness

Bishop Daniel Obinim, also known as Angel Obinim has been apprehended by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The arrest of the Founder and Head Pastor of the International God’s Way Church was effected on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

This happened at his church premises in Accra, when he was conducting a counselling session, Peace 104.3 FM News reported.

The arrest comes a day after Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed he has been holding the service, despite the government of Ghana’s directive.

According to the report, when personnel from the CID stormed his church, he told them he is going to prepare and come.

When he returned, he suddenly complained of illness. As a result, he was rushed to a health centre in East Legon where he is currently under police surveillance.

This becomes the third time Angel Obinim has been arrested.

First was in 2011, where he was nabbed for unlawfully entering Accra-based Hot FM to harm properties and confront panelists during a live radio show.

In 2016, he was also arrested in line with over GH¢11.5m ritual fraud.

