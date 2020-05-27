DOWNLOAD: Skillful – That Thing ft. Ray Blaze, Rebel Ashes (prod. by Willis Beats)

Skillful ‘That Thing’ Song/mp3 Download

Ghanaian musician Skillful has released a hot banger he titles ‘That Thing’, featuring Ray Blaze and Rebel Ashes.

The masterpiece which was recorded by ace Ghanaian music producer Willis Beats is simply another perfect jam will make you hit the dancefloor.

In ‘That Thing’, the Big Shot Music Group act chronicles what/who makes one happy in life — like family, cars, women, and more.

Download/stream ‘That Thing’ by Skillful below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com