Eno Barony lost it Moment she started Attacking Medikal as my Ghost Writer – Sista Efia replies

Sista Afia replies Eno Barony after Medikal diss

Sista Afia has shot down Eno Barony’s reply (diss song) to her stating that she lost it immediately she started attacking rapper Medikal.

In the Ghanaian female rapper’s diss song she accused the BK Records act of hiring the award-winning Ghanaian male rapper as the ghost writer for ‘U Got Nerves’.

Eno Barony who dropped ‘Judgment Done’ few moments ago has been praised by Ghanaian rap music fanatics for her lyrical dexterity on the song.

According to her, whoever argues that Eno teared her apart doesn’t like her.

“She lost it the moment she started attacking MDK as my Ghost writer.. ah ah ah 🤣🤣🤣 So your rap Queen no naa dis 🗑🗑.. anyone who says she’s killed me doesn’t like me PERIOD!!!!!,” she posted on Friday night.

In a related development, Medikal has stated, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on Friday night that she is not ready to engage in ‘beefs’ if it does not bring money to table.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com