WATCH: Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa (BRA)

Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa (BRA)

May 14, 2020

Download ‘Best Rapper Africa’ BRA by Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone drops ‘Best Rapper Africa (BRA)’, a masterpiece which proves he is force to reckon with, in Africa’s rap game.

In the song, his lyrical dexterity, flow, and delivery comes to life.

The Ghanaian rapper subtly mention the likes of Okyeame Kwame, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Reggie Rockstone, M.anifest, and Sarkodie to make a meaningful verse.

Watch/download/stream ‘Best Rapper Africa (BRA) by Flowking Stone below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

