Freelove of Date Rush reacts to Trolls after Ignatius’ Snub

Freelove reacts to Ignatius’ Snub & Trolls

Freelove of Date Rush fame has responded to trolls from netizens following the snub by Ignatius on the matchmaking game show.

She acknowledged that she has seen how everyone is trolling her, and she gets it.

According to her, sh got angry after Ignatius turned off the lights because she like him, and was expecting him to do same.

She vent out these words in a latest video sighted by PlugTimes.com.

“I like him that’s why I was angry; I was pissed off. Actually, he didn’t known what he wanted. Its not OK to do that to someone — I like you its obvious, just like me back. Can’t you just like me back? Oh! my God,” she said.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com