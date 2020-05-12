Ghana records 5,127 COVID-19 Cases with 494 Recoveries

494 Persons Recover from Novel Coronavirus Cases in Ghana

Ghana has recorded 427 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total case count to 5,127.

There has been a total of 494 recoveries and 22 deaths with mortality rate of 0.43%, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

There are 130 persons awaiting their second (2nd) negative test.

Out of the newly recorded cases, 272 are from Obuasi in the Obuasi Municipal of the Ashanti region.

Ghana, like many other countries around the globe, has extended border closure to the end of the month.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com