SA Businessman buys Latest Lamborghini Urus, Jeep Grand Cherokees, and Porsche Cars for Children, Wife and Parents on Same Day

PlugTimes.com May 28, 2020
Hamilton Ndlevu

Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu buys Luxury Cars for Family

A South African businessman has purchased a collection of luxury cars for close members of his family.

The man identified as Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu, he bought the latest Lamborghini Urus (1), Jeep Grand Cherokee (1), and three (3) of the Porsche cars — including Carrera, Cayenne S, as well as Panamera GT.

He bought it for for children, wife and parents on the same day.

He has since gone viral on social media ever since the first video was also shared.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

